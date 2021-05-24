Xhilaration

Ribbed Front Cut Out Bralette Bikini Top

$17.99

Buy Now Review It

At Target

Specifications Size: Medium Sizing: Juniors Material: 96% Polyester, 4% Spandex Features: Back Tie, Back Drawstring Sheerness: Opaque Pattern: Solid, No Pattern Applied Garment back type: Open UPF rating: No UPF Rating Apparel style: Bralette Bra cup construction details: Removable Cup Care and Cleaning: Hand Wash & Line Dry or Lay Flat to Dry TCIN: 80332329 UPC: 829576166367 Item Number (DPCI): 238-15-0583 Origin: Imported Removable Cups Removable cups offer customized wear Junior Sizing Product is designed with Juniors sizing and coverage levels; refer to size chart to find comparable sizes between Women's and Junior, and take into consideration lower coverage levels are typical in Juniors styles.