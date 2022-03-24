Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Tops
Sanctuary
Ribbed Cutout Tee
$69.00
$29.99
Buy Now
Review It
At Nordstrom Rack
Featuring a cutout shoulder detail, this short sleeve tee is anything but basic.
Need a few alternatives?
Sanctuary
Ribbed Cutout Tee
BUY
$29.99
$69.00
Nordstrom Rack
JW Anderson X Uniqlo
Gathered Long Sleeved Blouse
BUY
£29.90
Uniqlo
JW Anderson X Uniqlo
Flared Hem Striped Short Sleeved T-shirt
BUY
£19.90
Uniqlo
Forever New
Isla Curved Cinched Polo Knit Jumper
BUY
$44.95
$89.99
Forever New
More from Sanctuary
Sanctuary
Josephine Ponte Topper Jacket
BUY
$59.97
$169.00
Nordstrom Rack
Sanctuary
Popcorn V-neck Button Front Crop Cardigan
BUY
$29.97
$89.00
Nordstrom Rack
Sanctuary
Easy Way Knit Dress Organic Green
BUY
$53.40
$89.00
Sanctuary
Sanctuary
5 Pack Pre-spring Ppe Masks
BUY
$28.00
Sanctuary
More from Tops
Sanctuary
Ribbed Cutout Tee
BUY
$29.99
$69.00
Nordstrom Rack
JW Anderson X Uniqlo
Gathered Long Sleeved Blouse
BUY
£29.90
Uniqlo
JW Anderson X Uniqlo
Flared Hem Striped Short Sleeved T-shirt
BUY
£19.90
Uniqlo
Forever New
Isla Curved Cinched Polo Knit Jumper
BUY
$44.95
$89.99
Forever New
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted