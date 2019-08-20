Search
Products fromShopShoesMules & Clogs
Beklina

Ribbed Clog Peach

$270.00
At Beklina
Hand carved wooden platform heel, 100% Italian leather uppers and leather lined. 2 1/2" heel. Ultra comfortable, all-day-wearable, wood wedge clogs! Free of staples. Running true to size. Beautiful earthy color! Made fairly in Peru. 
Featured in 1 story
2019 Is The Year Clogs Are Finally Going To Happen
by Carly Ostroff