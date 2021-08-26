Beach Riot

Ribbed Ayla Leggings

$84.00

Buy Now Review It

At Shopbop

Details Size & Fit Fabric: Lightweight, ribbed activewear jersey Double-layered high waistband with medium compression Designed with medium support for movement-based activities like cycling or hiking Ankle length Shell: 82% polyester/18% spandex Wash cold Made in the USA Style #BEACH30338 A workout staple delivered in a ribbed knit, these Beach Riot leggings are so comfy they are guaranteed to be your new favorite pair. Wear them with an oversized sweatshirt of the label's corresponding top for a lounge-ready look. Show More