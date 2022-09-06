Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Dresses
Good American
Rib Knit Tie Waist Midi Dress
$149.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Nordstrom
Need a few alternatives?
Reformation
Alden Knit Dress
BUY
$128.00
Reformation
LPA
Floyd Sweater Dress
BUY
$178.00
Revolve
Toteme
Espera Ribbed-knit Maxi Dress
BUY
$330.00
Net-A-Porter
Abercrombie & Fitch
Long-sleeve Keyhole Knit Midi Dress
BUY
$34.99
$90.00
Abercrombie & Fitch
More from Good American
Good American
Faux Shearling Coat
BUY
$175.00
Nordstrom
Good American
High Shine Compression Bodysuit
BUY
$89.00
Good American
Good American
Collegiate Cardigan
BUY
$130.00
Good American
Good American
Scuba Midi Dress
BUY
$99.00
Good American
More from Dresses
Reformation
Alden Knit Dress
BUY
$128.00
Reformation
LPA
Floyd Sweater Dress
BUY
$178.00
Revolve
Toteme
Espera Ribbed-knit Maxi Dress
BUY
$330.00
Net-A-Porter
Abercrombie & Fitch
Long-sleeve Keyhole Knit Midi Dress
BUY
$34.99
$90.00
Abercrombie & Fitch
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted