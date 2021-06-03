Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Canada
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Dresses
H&M
Rib-knit Dress
£19.99
Buy Now
Review It
At H&M
Sleeveless, calf-length dress in a fine rib knit with shaping sections. Deep V-neck front and back and a high slit in one side with buttons.
Need a few alternatives?
Akris Punto
Patchwork Parasol Stripe Shirtdress
BUY
$537.00
$895.00
Nordstrom
Elan
Cover-up Maxi Dress
BUY
$68.00
Nordstrom
Elan
Cover-up Maxi Dress
BUY
$68.00
Nordstrom
ASTR The Label
Tiered Short Sleeve Dress
BUY
$89.00
Nordstrom
More from H&M
H&M
Bikini Bottoms
BUY
£3.99
H&M
H&M
Bandeau-style Swimsuit
BUY
£12.99
H&M
H&M
Halterneck Bikini Top And High-rise Bottoms
BUY
£9.99
H&M
H&M
Rib-knit Dress
BUY
£19.99
H&M
More from Dresses
Akris Punto
Patchwork Parasol Stripe Shirtdress
BUY
$537.00
$895.00
Nordstrom
Elan
Cover-up Maxi Dress
BUY
$68.00
Nordstrom
Elan
Cover-up Maxi Dress
BUY
$68.00
Nordstrom
ASTR The Label
Tiered Short Sleeve Dress
BUY
$89.00
Nordstrom
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted