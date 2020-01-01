Search
ASHISH x Topshop

Rib Bikini Set

$50.00
At Topshop
Embrace a key colour this season with this rust high waisted ribbed bikini top and bottoms. We love to co-ordinate our swimwear for style points. 82% Polyamide, 18% Elastane. Machine wash.
