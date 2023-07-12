United States
Camilla And Marc
Ria Trench Coat
$1400.00
At David Jones
CAMILLA AND MARC Ria Trench Coat in Camel Houndstooth. This coat is the ultimate fashion statement for those who want to stay stylish and on-trend this season. Crafted from premium quality fabric, this coat features a classic houndstooth pattern that adds a touch of sophistication to the overall look. The double-breasted front and belted waist create a flattering silhouette, while the traditional trench coat details, such as the notched collar and epaulettes, add a touch of timeless elegance. 50% Wool and 50% Polyester Style Number: 25873687