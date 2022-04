Iris Apfel x H&M

Rhinestone-detail Cuff Bangle

$79.99

Buy Now Review It

At H&M

Iris Apfel x H&M. Cuff bangle made from recycled, oxidized brass with a patterned, enameled finish and inset glass rhinestones. Width approx. 1 1/2 in. CompositionMetal 95%, Glass 5% More sustainable materialsShell: Recycled brass 95%