RIXO

Rhiannon Check Floral Dress

£225.00

Buy Now Review It

At Rixo London

There’s no such thing as the perfect summer dress? Think again. Rhiannon is here, and she’s a must for every RIXO girl. Crafted from 100% silk she debuts in our lime green Check Floral print, offering a contemporary take on retro dressing. And she’s cut to a sophisticated slip silhouette that guarantees chic style (even if you did get ready in 5 minutes). Pack her in your case when you make way for warmer climes – she goes from beach to bar like a pro.