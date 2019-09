Wrought Studio

Rhein Accent Mirror

$93.99 $68.98

Buy Now Review It

At Wayfair

Open up your master bedroom or brighten your bathroom with this chic, round accent mirror. Made from premium plastic, its slender, molded frame sports a glamorous rose gold finish, while the flat, non-beveled glass mirror within provides a brilliant reflection, letting light bounce off to expand your space. Measuring 17.85" H x 17.85" W x 1.75" D overall, this mirror hangs from a length of matching chain with a 10.5" drop for effortless installation.