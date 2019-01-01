Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Beauty
Nails
RGB Cosmetics
White
$18.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Need Supply
Featured in 1 story
#OOTD Looks To Copy This Weekend
by
Ellen Hoffman
Need a few alternatives?
Julep
Julep Stick It To Me Oxygen Bonding Base Coat
$14.00
from
Amazon
BUY
Rescue Beauty
R29 + Rescue Beauty Lounge Nail Polish In Bubblegum Punk
$20.00
from
Rescue Beauty Lounge
BUY
RGB Cosmetics
Nail Color In White
$18.00
from
DermStore
BUY
RGB Cosmetics
White Polish
$18.00
from
RGB Cosmetics
BUY
More from RGB Cosmetics
RGB Cosmetics
Hipp X Rgb Nail Tint
£3.39
from
Beautylish
BUY
RGB Cosmetics
Nail Color In Haze
$9.00
from
RGB Cosmetics
BUY
RGB Cosmetics
Liquid Buff
$20.00
from
RGB Cosmetics
BUY
More from Nails
Revlon
Nail Enamel In Divine
C$7.99
from
Shoppers Drug Mart
BUY
Revlon
Nail Enamel In Urban
C$7.99
from
Shoppers Drug Mart
BUY
Sephora Collection
Tough As Nails Deluxe Manicure Kit
$20.00
from
Sephora
BUY
The Art of Shaving
7-piece Manicure Set
$160.00
from
Sephora
BUY
More from Shopping
Shopping
Tote Your Computer In Style With One Of These Sleek Laptop Bags
These days, our laptops and phones rattle around in our bags like a set of loose keys. The reverence we once had for our pricey electronics seems to be
by
Ray Lowe
Fashion
The Best Under-$150 Buys Of The Month
With every new season comes a new crop of eye candy to shop for. But navigating the new arrivals section can feel daunting: With the overload of emerging
by
Eliza Huber
Shopping
19 White Pieces To Wear After Labor Day, Because Nobody Tells Us ...
We all know that fashion “rules” are the most fun when they’re broken, and the supposed forbidden-ness of wearing white after Labor Day might be one
by
Emily Ruane
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted