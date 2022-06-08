Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Dresses
OW Collection
Freja Bra Dress
$115.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Revolve
X REVOLVE Freja Bra Dress OW Collection brand: OW Collection
Need a few alternatives?
BHLDN x Free People
Wylder Set
BUY
$398.00
BHLDN
BHLDN x Free People
Fern Mini Dress
BUY
$298.00
BHLDN
BHLDN x Free People
Xavia Dress
BUY
$300.00
BHLDN
BHLDN x Free People
Dahlia Cutwork Maxi Dress
BUY
$418.00
BHLDN
More from OW Collection
OW Collection
Silja Panty
BUY
€30.00
Ow Collection
More from Dresses
BHLDN x Free People
Wylder Set
BUY
$398.00
BHLDN
BHLDN x Free People
Fern Mini Dress
BUY
$298.00
BHLDN
BHLDN x Free People
Xavia Dress
BUY
$300.00
BHLDN
BHLDN x Free People
Dahlia Cutwork Maxi Dress
BUY
$418.00
BHLDN
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted