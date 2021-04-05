Revolution 5 Running Sneaker

$65.00 $56.97

Buy Now Review It

At Nordstrom Rack

About This Item Details The Revolution 5 cushions your stride with soft foam to keep you running in comfort. Sizing: True to size. R=regular width. - Round toe with bumper - Lace-up closure - Textile construction - Contrast upper details - Padded collar - Cushioned footbed - Grip sole - Imported Fiber Content UNIDENTIFIED Materials Textile upper, manmade lining and sole Care Spot Clean Lay Flat to Dry