Revolution 5 Running Sneaker

$56.99

Buy Now Review It

At Nordstrom Rack

Details & Care The Revolution 5 cushions your stride with soft foam to keep you running in comfort. Sizing: True to size. R=regular width. Cushioning: absorbs impact and distributes weight for consistent, buoyant comfort under each step Lace-up style Removable, cushioned insole allows for custom orthotics Reflective details enhance visibility in low light or at night Textile and synthetic upper/rubber and synthetic sole Imported Women's Shoes Item #6150956