Revolt Vintage 1990s Garment Dyed Rust, Navy, Plum Overalls Retro Dungaree, Durable Multi-pocket Romper, Outdoor Workwear Shortalls

Dead stock, vintage short overalls that have been garment dyed for a refreshed new looked. Clasp closures with adjustable straps, large bib with pockets and mini compartments, button closures on the side. Care Instructions | Machine Wash or Hand Wash Cold Measurements | 30" or 76 cm Top to Bottom 3.5" or 9 cm Inseam [Measured on a size Small] SMALL: Waist: 29" | Hips: 40" MEDIUM: Waist: 32" | Hip: 42" LARGE: Waist: 34" | Hip: 44" Model is 5'8/ wearing a size Small Material | 100% Cotton (Non-Stretchy Canvas/Denim) SMALL CUSTOMER REVIEWS 1. I’m 5’4 about 120 pounds and I ordered a small in the navy. They fit perfectly! I would recommend getting the size you usually wear. The fabric and stitching feel high quality. 2. The overalls are just great! Exactly what I pictured. The quality is great too. I’m 5’3 and 125 lbs, and S fits me very well. Definitely recommend and would buy again, actually maybe I will in a different color:) MEDIUM CUSTOMER REVIEWS 1. I'm in love with these shortalls. I'm a little over 5'7" and 132 lbs. with 32D bazongs. The size mediums in Black fit me perfectly. 2. As I am 135 lb and 5’4”, I usually order medium. And I did on this, despite some suggesting it may be too snug or not long enough. It seems just right, offers movement. It is fairly close fitting but roomy enough to walk, sit and lie down too. 3. Honestly these overalls are beyond perfect. The style, comfort, quality and price make them the best overalls I own. I’m 5’5” and 140lbs, and after reading the reviews I felt confident medium would be a perfect fit, which it really is, it feels nice and snug. LARGE CUSTOMER REVIEWS 1. Ordered a large (I’m 5’7 and 155ish lbs) and this fits me just how I hoped! They are slightly baggy, but even rolled twice they aren’t too short. The perfect amount of goods are showing! 2. I'm 5'9'', 145 lbs, usually wear a size 6. I read reviews about sizing up due to concerns about it running small, so I ordered an L instead of my usual M. It fits amazingly! It's quite loose around my stomach area and hangs down a bit, but the straps are adjustable so it's fine. It fits perfectly around my legs. I love the way it looks and I highly suggest buying it, but do size up; it looks and fits better if it's a little looser! ----------------------------------------------------- Please READ before purchasing: This style is new with tags, 90s dead stock. However as with any vintage item, even new deadstock, some minor flaws may be present such as hard creasing and discolored metals. Each item is inspected for quality. **ALL SALES ARE FINAL. NO RETURNS, NO EXCHANGES & NO REFUNDS. Once an order has been shipped it is considered a final sale. International orders will be shipped by priority or first class mail and cannot be tracked with these services. We are not responsible for any lost international orders but if you would like a tracking number please message me. Please feel free to contact me with any question, would love to help! <3 Rate this description Did you find the above description useful? Let Etsy know.