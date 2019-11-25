Revlon

The Revlon Salon One-Step Hair Dryer and Volumizer is designed to deliver gorgeous volume and brilliant shine in a single step. The unique oval brush design smooth hair while the rounded edges quickly create volume at the root and beautifully full-bodied curls at the ends in a single pass, for salon blowouts at home. The brush is designed with Nylon Pin & Tufted Bristles for detangling, improved volume and control. Styling flexibility is guaranteed with 2 Heat/Speed Settings and a Cool Option. Built with 1100 Watt power to provide just the right amount of heat. Unlike conventional hair dryers, this volumizer can be placed closer to the scalp for lift. Boosted by Ionic Technology through a built-in genuine ION generator, hair dries fast and helps reduce heat damage. The One Step Unit is designed for 120V USA outlets only, we do NOT recommend use of a Voltage Converter as it will damage the unit. Safety first! The Revlon One-Step Hair Dryer and Volumizer meets U.S. safety requirements and proudly features the ETL Certification seal.