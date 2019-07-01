As skin ages, it loses its ability to efficiently reduce visible signs of aging. As skin loses firmness and its capacity to retain moisture, wrinkles and rough texture become even more pronounced. Skin on the face, neck and jawline begin to show age. L'Oreal Revitalift Triple Power anti-aging face moisturizer helps transform the look of aging by infusing a moisturizing cream with concentrated anti-aging ingredients. This face cream is formulated with Hyaluronic Acid and Pro-Xylane, to immediately hydrate your skin. In one week, skin is visibly firmer and wrinkles are visibly reduced for younger-looking skin. For best results apply moisturizer every morning and evening after cleansing with Revitalift Cream Facial Cleanser and treating with Revitalift Derm Intensives Hyaluronic Acid Facial Serum. Apply moisturizer by smoothing over the face, neck and jawline until thoroughly absorbed.