We Are We Wear

Reversible Melissa Tie Side Bikini Top

$41.00

Buy Now Review It

At We Are We Wear

International orders price does not include customs clearance fees in your country MELISSA Gathered triangle bikini - textured soft touch rib Adjustable cups for more or less coverage Back ties multi-way wearing Reversible: Pink/Lilac For model size please refer to our size chart page 82% Polyamide 18% Elastane Hand wash only, lay flat to dry, use a mild detergent Mix & Match with Melissa tie side pant / Antonia pant / Selin Thong Fit: true to size Some colour fade may occur after sunlight can't find your size? please try shopping us online at asos.com