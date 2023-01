Toile Studios

Reversible Hybrid Baby Tee

$185.00

Buy Now Review It

At Toile Studios

FITTED BABY TEE SILHOUETTE REVERSIBLE BACK-TO-FRONT. FEATURING PLAID PATTERN ON ONE SIDE & SIGNATURE BINARY PATTERN ON THE OTHER SIDE. CONTRAST ONE SIDE SLEEVE ON BOTH SIDES. 100% LENZING ECOVERO DIGITALLY PRINTED WITH VEGETABLE INK