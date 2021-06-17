Top Band

cotton twill Imported Pull On closure 🏆 REVERSIBLE DESIGN - the inner and outer colors are different, both sides can be worn. Buy one hat to get two hats. The Lining Is Also With Thick High-Quality Cotton Twill ! 🍺 HIGH QUALITY - the ladies bucket hat made from high-quality thick 100% cotton textile and suede fabric, keeps your head cool and comfortable. 🍹 FOLDED PACKABLE BUCKET HAT - easy to pack and roll into your bag and pocket. It is great for fishing, hunting, hiking, camping, beach, vacation and so on. 🌽 FREE SIZE - One size fits most ( Circumference: 57cm/22" ) 🍟 CUSTOMER CARE SERVICE - Worry-free after sales, customer recognition is of great importance to us, all your responses are valued highly. If you have any problem or question about our product, no matter it is before or after purchase, pls let us know. We will answer and solve it asap. Give your everyday style a casual vibe with the Fashion Bucket Hat from TOP BAND. It helps keep the sun out of your eyes in summer and protect you from the cold wind in winter, while giving you a cute accessory to wear on a day trip around town. You'll love the simple buckle accent on the side that adds to the cuteness factor, bringing you sweet style wear after wear. It's versatile and dependable Bucket hat with a reversible design Pull-on style makes it easy to wear Made from high quality and lightweight fabric Fabric bucket hat keeps your look updated in breathable styleClosure Free Size: One size fits most ( Circumference: 57cm/22" ) Type: Pull on