The latest from this market-renowned Australian brand, Aesop's Reverence Aromatique Hand Wash uses a meticulously designed blend of ingredients and a gel which includes ground pumice to exfoliate the skin, manage impurities, perfume and energize the skin. Being both vegan-friendly and cruelty-free, it is the perfect product for conscientious buyers concerned with the footprint of their beauty and skincare products. Each element of the hand wash has been chosen for its rejuvenating and enlivening properties. The bergamot oil, with its analgesic qualities, makes it ideally suited as a treatment for uncomfortable cysts and pimples. The chemical makeup of the leaf and twig oil induces feelings of relaxation in the user, while sandalwood oil with its soothing characteristics is the ideal solution for oily skin. Suitable for a wide variety of skin types and conditions, the subtle exfoliating properties of the milled pumice in the wash allows you to clear away dead skin and leave your hands feeling soft and supple for the rest of the day.