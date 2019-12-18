Baggu

Reusable Shopping Bag

NEWLY UPDATED - Our best selling reusable bag is not just for the grocery store, it goes everywhere and hauls (practically) anything. Now uses recycled fabric! ECO-FRIENDLY & STYLISH - Long-lasting, reusable Baggus reduce waste while looking fabulous! TOTES UP TO 30 LBS. - Strong yet lightweight, this Baggu can hold up to 30 lbs. of stuff yet folds into just a 7x7 in. square. 100% RIPSTOP NYLON - Baggu's commitment to quality means we only use pure ripstop nylon to craft our standard Baggus MACHINE WASHABLE - Machine wash cold and line dry to use your favorite Baggu for years and years! Our best selling reusable bag is not just for the grocery store, it goes everywhere and hauls (practically) anything. Carry in your hand or over your shoulder. Holds 2-3 plastic grocery bags worth of stuff. Folds into a flat 5 in. x 5 in. pouch. Holds 30 lbs. Now made from 40% recycled nylon sourced from pre-consumer waste.