The Detox Market

Reusable Rounds

$18.00

Buy Now Review It

At The Detox Market

USE. WASH. REPEAT.Simple, soft, and sustainable, Reusable Rounds are made with 70% bamboo and 30% organic cottonso you can care for your skin while caring for the planet. Labeled for each day of the week, theyre an ideal swap for single-use cotton pads. 8cm diameter. For each purchase of this product, we will plant a tree.