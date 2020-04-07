FunnyDogClothes

Reusable Puppy Diapers, For Small Breeds (6-pack)

$29.90

These diapers are reusable. They DO NOT INCLUDE the ABSORBENT pads. Women's feminine napkin works perfectly and attach with the adhesive strip. You decide how thick or pad you need for your dog. PLEASE measure your pet and compare to the chart provided as each brand and style of pet clothing has its own sizing system. One brand size M can very well be another brand size XL! Each listing has its own unique chart and no two listing charts are the same. PLEASE MEASURE YOUR DOG! (XXS: Waist 8" - 9") (XS: Waist 9" - 10") (S: Waist 10" - 11") (M: Waist 11" - 13") (L: Waist 13" - 15") These diapers are reusable. They DO NOT INCLUDE the ABSORBENT pads.