The Little Market

Reusable Burlap Gift Tote Bag – Thank You (white Design)

$14.00

Buy Now Review It

Tote your favorite things or gift some love to a friend with this handmade, water-resistant bag. Each purchase empowers artisans at CORR - The Jute Works in Bangladesh. Medium Approximately: 10" wide x 12" tall x 6" deep Materials: LDPE lamination coated jute fabric, AZO-free ink Laminated interior is water-resistant Care instructions: Spot clean exterior. Wipe interior clean with damp cloth. As with all handmade items, slight variations will occur Customize it! Contact our Customer Support Team at (800) 404-3300 or email hello@thelittlemarket.com to learn about adding your own unique message to this bag.