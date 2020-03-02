Bee's Wrap

TRUST WHAT YOU WRAP YOUR FOOD IN. Since 2012, our reusable food wraps have been handcrafted in Vermont, using our customized process, giving you the highest quality, industry leading beeswax wraps. SUSTAINABLE, NATURAL ALTERNATIVE to plastic wrap. Wrap up cheese, fruit, vegetables, and bread. Cover a bowl or pack a snack for your next adventure. Also makes a unique eco-friendly gift idea for your home! WASHABLE, REUSABLE, & COMPOSTABLE. Use the warmth of your hands to soften the wrap and form over a bowl, container, or piece of food. As the bees wax paper wrap cools, it creates a seal and stores food naturally. Wash in cool water with mild soap and air dry. ECO-FRIENDLY INGREDIENTS. Made of organic cotton, sustainably harvested bees wax, organic jojoba oil, and tree resin. Bee's Wrap fabric and printing are certified by the Global Organic Textile Standard, and our packaging is made from 100% recycled paper and biodegradable cellulose. SIMPLE, BEAUTIFUL, PRACTICAL. Assorted 3 Pack set includes 1 small (7" x 8"), 1 medium (10" x 11"), and 1 large (13" x 14"). Bee's Wrap is Green-America Certified, and committed to using our business as a vehicle for social change.