Retrofete

Retrofete Rosewood Choker

$175.00

Buy Now Review It

At Anthropologie

Style No. 79203956; Color Code: 011 Elevate a chic, party-ready look with this opulent choker - finished with glimmering crystal and pearl embellishments. Crystals, faux pearls; polyester interior Lobster clasp Imported Dimensions 13.5"L, 1.75"W; 2.75" extender Retrofete Retrofete, launched in 2018 by co-founders Ohad Seroya and Aviad Klin, embodies the glamour and opulence of decades past. Having gained notoriety for its chic party dresses, the New York-based label has evolved into a collection of head-to-toe pieces that effortlessly take you from day to night.