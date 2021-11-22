Liberty London

Retro Cat Clock Glass Tree Ornament

£24.95

Buy Now Review It

At Liberty London

Editor's Notes Curate a contemporary Christmas collection with this retro cat clock tree ornament – playful seasonal styling to refresh your interior. Whimsical and unique, this glass decoration will breathe new life into your festive space. The black finish, cat face details, clock face and ribbon bow make this ornament perfect for interior enthusiasts looking to make a statement this Christmas – mix and match with different styles for a striking eclectic curation. Read more Features Glass tree ornament Cat clock shape Black finish White face details Clock face Ribbon bow COMPOSITION & SIZE 100% Glass H: 12.7cm, W: 2.5cm, L: 3.1cm Read more About Unspecified .