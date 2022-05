Caudalie

Resveratrol-lift Firming Night Cream

$65.00

Buy Now Review It

Description Powered by Caudalie's patent resveratrol + hyaluronic acid + vegan collagen alternative to visibly firm and lift, this night cream is further enriched with peptides to redefine facial contours. Benefits Powerful antiaging ingredient to visibly firm & lift skin Suggested Use Apply every morning to face, neck & décolleté after your serum.