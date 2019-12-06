Aesop

Resurrection Hand Duet

$125.00

Exceptional hand care kit from Aesop. Includes the Resurrection Aromatique Hand Wash and Resurrection Aromatique Hand Balm. Wash and balm work in tandem to cleanse, nourish and soften hard-working hands. Cruelty-free. • 16.9 fl. oz. wash • 17 oz. balm • Made in Australia • Free from: synthetic fragrances, colorants, mineral oils, silicones, parabens and pearlising agents NOTE: See individual products for more detail. See sizing tab for ingredient information.