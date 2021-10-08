Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Canada
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Beauty
Aesop
Resurrection Aromatique Hand Wash & Hand Balm Duet
$125.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Nordstrom
What it is: A delightful duo to cleanse and care for labor-weary hands.
More from Aesop
Aesop
Karst Eau De Parfum
BUY
$220.00
Aesop
Aesop
Roll-on Deodorant 50ml
BUY
$35.00
Adore Beauty
Aesop
Rejuvenate Intensive Body Balm
BUY
$33.00
Aesop
Aesop
Déodorant
BUY
C$47.00
Aesop
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted