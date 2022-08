Murad

Resurgence Renewing Eye Cream (0.5 Fl. Oz.)

$86.00 $68.80

Buy Now Review It

At DermStore

Murad Resurgence Renewing Eye Cream restores vitality and rejuvenates for a luminous, more even appearance. Formulated with Eye Brightening Complex, it helps diminish dark circles and unevenness. Palmitoyl pentapeptide-3 stimulate collagen production to reduce fine lines, wrinkles and crow's feet.