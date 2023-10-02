U Beauty

Resurfacing Compound

$228.00

Buy Now Review It

At Net-A-Porter

Editors’ Notes Described by industry insiders as "the holy grail of skincare," you can expect visibly smoother, tightened, and more revitalized-looking skin within one week of using U BEAUTY's award-winning 'Resurfacing Compound.' Powered by the brand's patent-pending SIREN Capsule Technology™ and formulated with Antioxidants, Vitamins C and E and Retinol, it minimizes pores, brightens dark spots and fades fine lines and wrinkles, replacing up to eight products in a single step. - Suitable for all skin types - Vegan, free from gluten and GMO - Dermatologically tested