Living Proof

Restore Conditioner

$29.00

At Living Proof

faq What is Living Proof Restore Conditioner? A moisture balancing conditioner for dry, damaged hair that when used as part of the Restore regimen, helps hair behave like it was never damaged at all after just 1 use. How do I use the Restore Conditioner? Start with Restore Shampoo. Rinse. Apply Restore Conditioner to clean, wet hair, focusing on midshaft to ends. Spread evenly throughout hair. Rinse. Follow with Restore stylers. How does Restore Conditioner work? Restore Conditioner is part of the Restore System (which includes the Restore Shampoo, Conditioner and Mask Treatment), that is powered by our patented Healthy Hair Molecule, which instantly restores damaged hair cuticles so they act more like new, restores moisture levels to be more like that of healthier, undamaged hair, helps to repel dirt and oil so you can shampoo and style less often for a healthier hair care routine and protects from future damage and strengthens hair to become 20x more resistant to breakage. Who is Restore Conditioner for? Restore Conditioner is ideal for people with dry, damaged hair. Silicone and oil-free. Safe for color and chemically treated hair. What is the fragrance in Restore Conditioner? The scent is a light citrus fragrance similar to what is found in most other Living Proof products. How is it different from other Living Proof conditioner? The Restore line is specifically formulated for people whose main concern is that their hair is dry or damaged. It has restorative properties plus our Healthy Hair Molecule to help hair look and feel healthier. Read More