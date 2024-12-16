HATCH

Restore 2 Sunrise Alarm Clock

$169.99

Buy Now Review It

Effortlessly stunning with real impactful: the Mixed Metal Fanned Ring Stack. This set features distinctively shaped stacking ring set in a combination of gold, silver and ethically-sourced horn. Handcrafted by artisans in Kenya using traditional techniques. This item is made from natural materials meaning it is one-of-a-kind and color may vary. Handcrafted in brass and ethically sourced horn by artisans in Kenya. Gold products are 24k gold plated brass and match our brass style in color and tone. Silver products are brass with a chrome plating. Your purchase promotes artisan innovation + entrepreneurship. To learn more about keeping your jewelry shining like new, see our Product Care Guide. Size Chart