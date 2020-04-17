Esker Beauty

Restorative Body Wash

$28.00

At Esker Beauty

RESTORATIVE BODY WASH is an elevated, plant-based moisturizing body cleanser to be used daily. Organic aloe leaf juice clarifies while rosehip oil, jojoba, lavender water and chamomile water nourish and calm dry and agitated skin. Gentle and hydrating, this soft-lathering wash is formulated with our Restorative blend of essential oils that clean and nourish in equal parts, making it the necessary first step in any mindful bathing routine. Restorative Body Wash comes in a 8.5oz bottle made of completely recycled materials. *Please note that Restorative Body wash orders currently take an additional 3-5 days to ship.