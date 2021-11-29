Madewell

(re)sourced Sherpa Belrose Shirt-jacket In Checkerboard

$228.00 $159.60

At Madewell

Product Details Hide Made of supersoft (Re)sourced recycled sherpa in a modern checker print, this perfectly oversized jacket is styled like a vintage work shirt with slouchy drop shoulders and a just-right longer length. Hand-warming side pockets up the cozy factor. Slightly oversized fit. Body length: 31". 100% recycled polyester. Do Well: Made using polyester recycled from post-consumer plastic which helps keep trash out of landfills. Machine wash. Import. Select stores. NC579