(re)sourced Cashmere Jogger Sweatpants

$168.00 $143.00

Made of our superlush (Re)sourced recycled cashmere and merino wool yarn, these soft drawstring sweatpants have a slouchy jogger-style shape and handy pockets front and back. Particularly luxurious with the matching henley. Do Well: This style is made of recycled cashmere and wool from certified farms who take a progressive approach to managing their land and caring for their sheep. Regular fit. Inseam: 26 1/2". Made of 70% recycled cashmere/30% merino wool. Hand wash. Import. Madewell.com only. MA732