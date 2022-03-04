Kérastase

A strengthening, restorative shampoo that helps hair reach new lengths. If your hair is struggling to grow, and feeling weak and damaged, you need to try Kérastase Résistance Extentioniste Bain Shampoo. This powerful, nutrient-packed shampoo is all about rebuilding hair that’s had a rough ride, and helping it grow long and lush. It’s a must for hair that’s been weakened by heat or overprocessing. With a combo of Pro-Keratin, ceramides, and taurine, this shampoo leaves hair in a perfect position to really grow. Longer, thicker hair is on its way. Read more about the whole Kérastase Résistance Extentioniste range over at BeautyIQ. What will I love about Kérastase Résistance Extentioniste Bain Shampoo? Helps hair grow longer and lovelier Protects from damage and environmental factors Improves the strength and texture of hair Ceramides to work on hair surface Taurine to protect hair fibre Won’t weigh hair down Restores hair cuticle 250ml How should I use Kérastase Résistance Extentioniste Bain Shampoo? Apply to damp hair, then emulsify and massage through hair and scalp. Rinse, repeat, and follow with Kérastase Résistance Extentioniste Fondant Conditioner. To really help your hair reach its potential, use Kérastase Résistance Extentioniste Serum once you’re out of the shower. Key ingredients: Pro-Keratin to rebuild your hair Ceramid to strengthen hair from the inside Sève de Résurrection, a plant extract known for its regenerative properties Shop now with free shipping and Afterpay.