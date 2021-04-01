Emibele

Resin Tray

$14.99

SPACE SAVING: The tray can help you neatly organize and easy access your jewelry like earrings, rings, bracelets, necklaces, hair jewelries etc., or cosmetics like lipstick, perfume, pressed powder, emulsion, and other vanity essentials. Keeping your space clutter-free can help you manage your time and space well. PREMIUM QUALITY: Premium resin, rounded corners and sleek surface are protective to your precious jewelries or other essentials. DURABLE & ELEGANT: Made from premium resin material, it is sturdy and durable, water-proof, scratch-proof and easy to clean, just wipe with a clean damp cloth. The marble coloring makes it unique and classy to be a great decoration in your room. MULTI-PURPOSE USE: According to your personal needs, it can be used in toilet tank, wash basin, bathroom, vanity countertop, linen closet, bedside table, kitchen and other places you want. It also suits small potted plant and other decorative items to keep things organized. DIMENSIONS: It measures 7.68 x 3.94 x 0.75 in / 19.5 x 10 x 1.9 cm. Note: The product is handmade, so the size is slightly different. Please in kind prevail.