Estée Lauder

Resilience Multi-effect Tri-peptide Eye Creme

$75.00

Resilience Multi-Effect Tri-Peptide Eye Creme by Estée Lauder is an intensely nourishing, firming eye creme, with tri-peptide complex, to reduce the look of lines, dark circles, puffiness and crepiness. Benefits Look as young as you feel, even around your eyes With Resilience Multi-Effect Tri-Peptide Eye Creme, an intensely nourishing, multi-effect eye creme, eyes feel firmer, and look more lifted-less puffy Eye lines and wrinkles, dark circles and crepiness all appear reduced Includes Estée Lauder's advanced tri-peptide complex, shown by in vitro testing to help significantly amplify collagen by 124% in just 3 days, for skin that looks and feels smoother Experience the multiple benefits your skin craves Resilient: antioxidants help protect against free radicals to help skin maintain its natural firmness and tone And, with innovative IR-Defense technology, it helps defend skin's moisture barrier against damage caused by infrared rays Nourished: Skin is plumped and radiantly alive Intensely moisturized all day In fact, 90% of women said the skin around their eyes immediately felt more supple* Less Lined: Wrinkles appear significantly reduced Skin looks smoother Women saw the difference: 84% said lines and wrinkles looked diminished in just 4 weeks* All Skin Types Ophthalmologist-tested Dermatologist-tested Non-acnegenic *Consumer testing on 105 women