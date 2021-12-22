Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Canada
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Beauty
Fragrance
Maison Margiela
Replica Lazy Sunday Morning Eau De Toilette Fragrance
$135.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Nordstrom
Lazy Sunday Morning is a floral fragrance, smooth like a morning in bed, with delicate notes of creamy White Musk and Lily of the Valley.
Need a few alternatives?
Maison Margiela
Replica Lazy Sunday Morning Eau De Toilette Fragrance
BUY
$135.00
Nordstrom
Byredo
Rose Rinse-free Hand Wash
BUY
$37.00
Bloomingdale's
Zara
Fashionably London 40ml
BUY
C$29.90
Zara
Zara
Fashionably London 40ml
BUY
£15.99
Zara
More from Maison Margiela
Maison Margiela
Replica Jazz Club Scented Candle
BUY
$62.00
Nordstrom
Maison Margiela
‘replica' Mini Coffret Set
BUY
$68.00
Sephora
Maison Margiela
'replica' Bubble Bath & By The Fireplace Fragrance Set
BUY
$120.00
Sephora
Maison Margiela
Replica By The Fireplace Eau De Toilette Fragrance
BUY
$114.75
$135.00
Nordstrom
More from Fragrance
Gucci
Bamboo Eau De Parfum
BUY
$95.00
Ulta
Maison Margiela
Replica Lazy Sunday Morning Eau De Toilette Fragrance
BUY
$135.00
Nordstrom
Mario Badescu
Mini Mist Collection
BUY
$17.00
Bloomingdale's
Sana Jardin
9-piece Discovery Set
BUY
$39.00
Saks Fifth Avenue
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted