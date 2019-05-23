Replenishing Multi-acid Peel
$65.00
A gentle, yet potent, daily bi-phase peel that rejuvenates the look of skin for a vibrant glow.Skin Type: Normal, Dry, Combination, and Oily Skincare Concerns: Dullness and Uneven TextureFormulation: LiquidHighlighted Ingredients:- AHA Blend (Glycolic, Lactic, and Malic Acids): Multi-benefit exfoliants that remove dull skin to smooth and improve the look of skin texture, brightness, and clarity over time.- BHA (Salicylic Acid): Removes pore-clogging debris for a clearer complexion.- TXA (Tranexamic Acid): Helps soothe, brighten, revive dull skin, and even tone.Ingredient Callouts: Free of sulfates SLS and SLES, parabens, formaldehydes, formaldehyde-releasing agents, phthalates, mineral oil, retinyl palmitate, oxybenzone, coal tar, hydroquinone, triclosan, and triclocarban, and contains less than one percent of synthetic fragrances. This product is also cruelty-free and gluten-free.What Else You Need to Know: This peel helps exfoliate and brighten skin in two phases. Phase 1: AHA, BHA, and TXA helps create smoother, brighter, and more youthful-looking skin. Phase 2: Adaptogenic holy basil (antioxidants) and omega-rich oils defend and strengthen skins surface for a vibrant complexion.Clinical Results: In a 4-week study: - 96% saw smoother texture- 88% saw more radiant skin- 84% noticed brighter skin and more even tone