Lancôme Rénergie H.C.F. Triple Serum helps to improve volume loss, visibly reduce wrinkles, and brighten the appearance of dark spots for more youthful-looking skin. Features The first triple-dose serum of its kind on the market, targeting visible improvement of aging signs, layer by layer. Layer 1 - Volume Loss, Layer 2 - Wrinkles, Layer 3 - Dark Spots. The expert combination of ingredients in this formula, represented by the name H.C.F. - Hyaluronic Acid, Vitamin C+ Niacinamide, and Ferulic Acid - is designed to deliver optimal anti-aging benefits without being harsh on the skin. This triple-serum formulation uses a safe and balanced approach, designed with ingredient concentrations that complement each other and avoid causing skin sensitivity or irritation. The innovative triple-chamber packaging houses each serum in its own chamber. With each pump of the product, the ingredients from the three chambers are freshly mixed, helping to maintain higher levels of potency and stability than if the ingredients were formulated in the same chamber. Texture: A unique combination of three textures (gel, cream, & emulsion) is blended into one caring triple-dose serum. Addresses volume loss, plumping, fine lines, wrinkles, dark spots Non-comedogenic, sulfate-free, mineral oil-free. Clinical Results Skin is more supple (+14.7%)* Skin is smoother (+30.1%)* Fine lines are reduced (-13.8%)* Wrinkles are reduced (-7.6%)* Dark spots are visibly smaller (-14.1%) and less intense (-15.0%)* Skin is firmer and less saggy (-12.0%)** *Based on 8-week results in a clinical study of 45 women. **Based on 12-week results in a clinical study of 50 women. Key Ingredients Next-Generation Hyaluronic Acid: The latest evolution of Hyaluronic Acid designed with fragmented molecules to enhance absorption into skin and improve moisture retention, which can help visibly plump and smooth skin. C+Niacinamide: Unique combination of a potent, fast-working form of Vitamin C and Niacinamide. Known for their ability to help visibly reduce dark spots, brighten skin appearance, and smooth the look of fine lines & wrinkles. Ferulic Acid: A powerful antioxidant known to provide skin-protecting properties. Helps to neutralize harmful free-radical damage and protect against oxidative stress that can accelerate skin aging. *Ingredient benefits are based on product formula testing, not on the individual ingredients.