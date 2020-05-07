Project 62

Rendle Modern Partially Open Accent Chair With Metal Legs

Showcase your mid-century modern design sensibility with a Rendle Modern Partially Open Accent Chair with Metal Legs from Project 62™. This distinctive fabric-upholstered accent chair features a low-rise design and a rounded backrest, and the backrest is finished with a half-circle cutout for a touch of throwback flavor. Tapered metal spindle legs add to the modern feel, and the steel frame provides a stable, solid surface. Whether you give it a home in your living room, den, office or guest room, you'll love the playful look this on-trend piece adds to your space. 1962 was a big year. Modernist design hit its peak and moved into homes across the country. And in Minnesota, Target was born — with the revolutionary idea to celebrate design for all. Project 62 embodies this legacy with a collection of modern pieces made for everyday living.