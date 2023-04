Alex Mill

Remy Pointelle Tee

$68.00

Buy Now Review It

At Alex Mill

This is our favorite fitted tee for both layering and wearing solo (just add chinos or wide-leg jeans). Crafted from a soft Peruvian cotton, it has a flattering ribbed knit and sleeves that hit that mid-bicep sweet spot. Made in Peru! (Where we sourced the beautifully textured fabric.)