Toast

Remnant Yarn Hand Knitted Sweater

£395.00

Buy Now Review It

At Toast

KOCO was founded in Brisbane, Australia and aims to empower rural communities of women in Southern India, teaching them to read and write whilst equipping them with traditional hand knitting skills. Using reclaimed remnant yarns, we have collaborated with KOCO this season to create a colourful, chunky sweater - knitted entirely by hand. By tying together the leftover threads of wool from the production process, the artisans at KOCO have knitted textured rows to form an easy sweater with a round neck, full sleeves and ribbed neat fitting cuffs. This handmade yarn, created by tying together leftover threads from previous garment production, ensures each jumper is entirely unique in colour.