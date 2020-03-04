Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
MORE
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Swimwear
Freya
Remix Plunge Halter Bikini Top
$60.00
$44.99
Buy Now
Review It
At Amazon
83% Nylon, 17% Elastane Extra Life Lycra. Sexy low plunging neckline. Lightly padded foam cups for rounded shape and support. Fixed halter neck ties.
Need a few alternatives?
Shoshanna
Daisy Daydream Bra Top
$160.00
from
Shoshanna
BUY
Charlie Holiday
Bodhi Bra
$74.19
from
Charlie Holiday
BUY
Reformation
Costa Bikini Top
$78.00
from
Reformation
BUY
LA Hearts by PacSun
Black Cari Scrunch Bandeau Bikini Top
£21.21
from
PacSun
BUY
More from Freya
Freya
Deco Underwire Strapless Molded Bra Aa4233
$69.00
from
Her Room
BUY
Freya
Mini Poppy Round Leather Bag
$650.00
from
Freya
BUY
Freya
Fearne Sand Plunge Balcony Bra
£22.50
from
Poinsettia
BUY
Freya
Escape Lace Black Half Cup Bra
£32.00
from
Leia
BUY
More from Swimwear
P.E Nation x H&M
Sports Swimsuit
$49.99
from
H&M
BUY
Eloquii
Wrap Halter One Piece Swimsuit
$139.95
from
Eloquii
BUY
Shoshanna
Daisy Daydream Bra Top
$160.00
from
Shoshanna
BUY
Charlie Holiday
Bodhi Bra
$74.19
from
Charlie Holiday
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted