Product Sku: 79354395; Color Code: 001 Denim maxi skirt by Urban Renewal. Updated look with an overdyed wash effect. Made new top skirt created by Urban Renewal from unique vintage and deadstock items found around the world. Though similar in style to what you see here, each upcycled item is one-of-a-kind and may vary from piece to piece. About Urban Renewal Remade - Up-cycled pieces re-imagined by our Urban Renewal team - Updated by hand in the US, so no two are exactly alike - You will receive a completely unique piece that will vary from the item pictured here Content + Care - Cotton - Machine wash cold with like colors - This item has been overdyed and may transfer dye. We recommend that you wash this item separately a few times before wearing. Size + Fit - Model is 5’9" and wearing size M/L - Measurements taken from size M/L - Waist: 30" - Length: 36" Urban Renewal From the beginning, giving new life to used and vintage goods has been a core part of what we believe in at Urban Outfitters. In 1983, we created Urban Renewal, a brand focused on repurposed, remade, and one-of-a-kind vintage goods. Today, Urban Renewal represents and expresses our commitment to sustainability, circularity, and reducing our impact on the environment.